Pike-Scott Farm Bureau To Host Scott County State’s Attorney Candidate Forum

The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau will host a State’s Attorney forum on Wednesday, February 19th at 7:00 p.m. in the Court Room of the Scott County Courthouse in Winchester. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The forum is designed to give voters a chance to hear from the three Republican candidates for Scott County State’s Attorney ahead of the March 17 primary election. Candidates Bethany Doolin, John Paul Coonrod, and Rick Crews are vying for the nomination for State’s Attorney on the Republican ticket.

Each candidate will get an opportunity to share a bit about themselves, present the reasons they are running for office, and respond to questions on important issues facing Scott County.

For more information, call the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau at 217-285-2233 or info@pikescottfb.org.