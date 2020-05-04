Pittsfield Chief of Police Announces He Will Not Enforce Stay-At-Home Order

A Pike County town is joining the ranks of not enforcing the new stay at home order. Pittsfield Chief of Police Mike Starman released a letter today saying that after he consulted with the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Offce that “until there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a public health crisis in Pittsfield,” there will be no enforcement of the order or the recently mandated face covering requirements.

Starman said he may change the decision if a health crisis develops. Starman says that social distancing, personal hygiene, and common sense should be used to combat the spread of the virus. Starman also warned local licensed businesses that they are still subject to the state’s licensing enforcement and insurance claims that is above local law enforcement jurisdiction.

The police department has said that the Pittsfield Lake campground will remain closed and that other law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction in the city. Pittsfield follows the Scott County State’s Attorney’s office in making an announcement about refusing to enforce the current stay-at-home order that took effect on May 1st.