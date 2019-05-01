Pittsfield family disturbance results in shots fired, one person arrested

By Anthony Engle on May 1 at 9:59am

There are reports of police in Pike County arresting one man Tuesday after a family disturbance.

A press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department partially detailed the incident to KHQA-TV in Quincy, who first reported the story.

Pittsfield Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Illinois State Police responded to a family disturbance in the 100 block of West Fayette Street in Pittsfield.

Time of the event has not been confirmed by either District 20 State Police in PIttsfield or the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, 32 year old Chaz W. Carter, of Pittsfield, exited the residence and shot a 55 year old family member in the presence of law enforcement. During the incident, an unnamed police officer returned gun fire. The suspect was reportedly not injured.

The 55 year old victim was taken to Illini Community Hospital before being transferred to an undisclosed hospital. The victim is listed in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody with the use of a taser. The suspect was transported to Illini Community Hospital, then officially taken into custody at the Pike County Jail.

The Illinois State Police is presumably leading an ongoing investigation.