Pittsfield Helicopter Crash Under Investigation

Pike County Sheriff's deputies provide an on-scene photo of the remains of the downed helicopter.

By Benjamin Cox on May 23 at 5:28pm

A man walked away from a helicopter crash in Pike County yesterday. Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported a helicopter crash just east of County Highway 3, north of Pittsfield, at around 11:40AM on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, the Bell 206 Helicopter crashed while crop spraying a wheat field. The pilot of the helicopter, 26-year-old Reiss Herbert of Perry, Louisiana walked away uninjured. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Pittsfield Fire Department, Pike County EMS, and the Pike County Emergency Management Agency all responded to the scene.