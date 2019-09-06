Pittsfield Man Arrested on 4 warrants Across 3 counties

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and West Central Illinois Task Force arrested a Pittsfield man on 4 outstanding warrants in three counties this morning. 23 year old Jacob L Holtz of Pittsfield was arrested at a residence in Milton at 10:11AM. Hotltz was wanted in Scott County for two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Holtz was wanted on a bench warrant in Green County for failing to appear at a probation violation hearing and on a bench warrant in Pike County for failing to appear at pre-trial hearing for an unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. He is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail.

