Pittsfield man behind bars for alleged criminal sexual assault of a child

A Pittsfield man is behind bars following his arrest for an alleged sexual encounter with a child two years ago.

According to police reports, 56-year old Charles R. Bradshaw, of Pittsfield, was taken into custody by Pike County authorities in the early morning hours Tuesday. While information regarding the arrest is very limited at this time, Bradshaw was subsequently booked at the Pike County Jail for alleged criminal sexual assault of a child.

Pittsfield Police, along with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department had been conducting an investigation into Bradshaw for several weeks leading up to his arrest Tuesday. According to reports from the Pittsfield Police Department, Bradshaw is alleged to have conducted sexual contact with the victim around two years ago.

Information such as the age of the victim and whether or not the victim was known to Bradshaw has yet to be released at this time.

Bradshaw remains behind bars at the Pike County jail with a bond of $150-thousand dollars.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.