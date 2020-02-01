Pittsfield Men Arrested on Burglary and Drug Charges

42 year old David B. Pressey (left) and 54 year old Steven M. Wooldridge (right) are both being held at the Pike County Jail on drug and burglary charges.

Five people were arrested in Pittsfield Thursday on drug and burglary charges.

At 7:00 am on January 27th, officers of the Pittsfield Police a Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of South Walnut Street in Pittsfield.

Five people were taken into custody at the time and charged with methamphetamine related offenses.

In a joint statement released this morning by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Pittsfield Police Department, Officials say that during a search of the residence, law enforcement officers recovered property they believed to have been stolen during the course of residential burglaries. Officers checked the victim’s residences and found the victim’s residences had been burglarized while the victims had been out of the area.

The burglaries had not yet been reported to law enforcement, as the victims had not yet discovered their residences had been burglarized.

Law enforcement officers were able to recover over $20,000 worth of stolen property during the course of the investigation.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pittsfield Police Department report that officers have spent the better part of the week conducting multiple interviews and recovering additional stolen property.

Law enforcement contacted one victim who was able to check his home surveillance system and discovered the burglary had been captured on video.

Additional charges have been filed against 42 year old David B. Pressey, of Pittsfield for two counts of residential burglary and two counts of theft. Pressey is currently on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

54 year old Steven M. Wooldridge, of Pittsfield was also charged with two counts of residential burglary and two counts of theft.

Both Pressey and Wooldridge remain lodged in the Pike County Jail. The status of the other three individuals arrested on methamphetamine related charges was not included in the statement from Pike County law enforcement.

The investigation is on-going and additional arrests are likely.