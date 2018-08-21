Griggsville still on the loose after fleeing from law enforcement last week

Pike County law enforcement remains on the lookout for a man who allegedly was able to avoid apprehension last week.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, last Monday, August 13th, at approximately 7:15 p.m., Pike County Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on County Highway 2 outside of Baylis. Reports claim that, during a subsequent search of the vehicle, police discovered methamphetamine, a prescription controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year old Cain Vincent, of Pittsfield, was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Meanwhile, a 23-year old passenger Dusty Embree, of Griggsville, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Pike County. According to a deputy’s report, Embree was handcuffed and searched, with a deputy eventually finding him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the paper, Embree then fled on foot into a cornfield near the location of the traffic stop and out of police sight.

A subsequent search of the area by Pike County Deputies, Illinois State Police, the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force and other volunteer agencies had to end due to darkness.