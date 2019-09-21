Plains School Board to Vote on Talda Resignation

The resignation from a suspended teacher in Pleasant Plains will be reviewed by the school board next week.

Springfield Leaks is reporting that the Pleasant Plains School Board will review and vote on accepting the resignation of Martin P. Tadla.

Talda admitted to school authorities that during a strength training class last month, he told a student that he could “go hang himself from the goal post.”

Talda who at first denied the allegations when questioned by school administration was suspended for ten days without pay, which reportedly ran through the 13th of this month.

The Pleasant Plains School Board will meet on Monday at 6:15 pm, and go into executive session to discuss the resignation prior to voting in open session.

According to Springfield Leaks an unnamed source has suggested that the board could be discussing a separation agreement that may include how much the district would pay Talda for his resignation. Springfield Leaks said that a FOIA request for the agreement had been delayed. The amount of money in the separation agreement has not been disclosed.