Planting Season is here for West Central Illinois

Temperatures are starting to rise, and crops are starting to be planted in West Central Illinois.

There were 2.8 days suitable for fieldwork last week. Statewide, the average temperature was 61.2 degrees, 10.0 degrees above normal and precipitation averaged 0.85 inches, 0.24 inches below normal.

In the West Southwest district, there were 3.3 days suitable for fieldwork, one half day better than the state average. The local district was also 2 degrees warmer than the state average at 63.3 degrees.

Topsoil moisture in the West Southwest district was two percent very short, 14 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 12 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was one percent very short, 12 percent short, 81 percent adequate, and six percent surplus.