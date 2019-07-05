Pleasant Hill Begins Liquor Sales

Dry towns are a rare breed in this day and age. A village in Pike County recently decided to open up beer and liquor sales prior to the 4th of July holiday. Pleasant Hill opened up liquor sales for the first time in over 50 years on Tuesday.

The Pike County Board approved zoning and ordinances in their last meeting of June. Beer and liquor hit the shelves in the village on Tuesday. According to a report from Quincy’s WGEM, Bob’s Red Fox Grocery said that liquor sales amounted to 5% of their total sales on Tuesday, with more to come during the weekend.

More vendors in the village are expected to add alcohol to their shelves by the end of the month.