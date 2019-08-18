Pleasant Hill PD Makes Major Meth Bust Near School

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Pleasant Hill Police Department arrested one man Saturday afternoon on drug charges. The Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s deputies, and the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force initiated a search warrant after an investigation in the 300 block of Clinton Street in Pleasant Hill Saturday afternoon. 36 year old Kyle H. Myers of Pleasant Hill was found in possession of over 10 grams of methamphetamine in the search. He was arrested without incident and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a school and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Zack Orr said that so far in 2019 the Pleasant Hill Police Department has executed 12 court-authorized search warrants within the village in an effort to combat the ongoing methamphetamine epidemic. Myers is being lodged at the Pike County Jail.