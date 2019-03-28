Pleasant Hill stabbing victim, suspect identified

The names of the victim and suspect involved in a fatal stabbing incident in Pleasant Hill Tuesday night have been identified.

44 year old Charles T. Allen, of Louisiana, Missouri was arrested yesterday in connection with the alleged stabbing incident. The arrest warrant filed yesterday by Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren is for two counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery.

On Tuesday at approximately 11 PM, the Pleasant Hill Police Department along with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pike County EMS and the Pleasant Hill Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Orrill Street in Pleasant Hill Illinois in reference to a report of a stabbing.

Following the arrival of responding officer’s and Pike County EMS, 65 year old Donald R. Collard, of Pleasant Hill, was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, it was learned that Allen may have traveled back to Missouri. With the assistance of the Louisiana Missouri Police Department and the Pike County Missouri Sheriff’s Department, Allen was taken into custody and transported to the Pike County Missouri Sheriff’s Department.

Following the issuance of the arrest warrant and a signed waiver of extradition, the process of transporting Charles Allen to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois began. Allen will be housed at the Pike County Jail in Pittsfield with no bond.

The investigation is still on-going, with further charges possible.