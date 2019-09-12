Pleasant Hill T-Bone Accident Sends Rockport Woman To the Hospital

A Rockport woman was sent to the hospital yesterday evening in a t-bone accident in Pleasant Hill. 47 year old Jennifer Morton of Rockport was driving her 2017 Dodge van on Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill when she turned into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 26 year old Skyler R Lambeth of Griggsville at around 6:40PM. Lambeth’s Ford struck Morton’s van in the driver’s side and caused a blockage of traffic at the intersection of Quincy and Sixth Street. Morton was transported to Illini Hospital in Pittsfield with minor injuries. Pike County Ambulance and the Pleasant Hill Fire Department responded to the call. Morton was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

