Pleasant Plains HS bus involved in 5-vehicle crash on IL-125 Friday

A five-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Illinois Route 125 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, though it was no one on the bus.

Illinois State Police sent out a press release detailing a preliminary investigation of the incident. At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, one car veered into the opposite direction of traffic for unknown reasons, hitting the bus and eventually causing a considerable amount of wreckage.

Reportedly, a Mazda 3 – driven by 75 year old Joanne Scattoloni of Springfield – was traveling westbound on Route 125 at Parkes Kinner Road, when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason into the eastbound lane. Scattoloni’s Mazda then struck the school bus head-on. The school bus – driven by 55 year old David Greer of Pleasant Plains – was transporting 30 students from Pleasant Plains High School. All students were later transferred to another bus and transported to Farmingdale Elementary School.

After the impact, the Mazda and the bus veered into the westbound lane, striking a Chevrolet Cruze driven by 25 year old Sarah Rice, of Virginia. The bus then continued through the westbound lane before striking and going through a guardrail on the north side of the road. The Mazda spun after contact with the bus and collided with a Ford box truck driven by 39 year old Anthony Cortelyou, of Springfield.

A Chevrolet Equinox driven by 62 year old David Koonce, of Illiopolis, attempted but was unable to avoid striking the rear of the box truck, according to police.

According to Illinois State Police, the cleanup and preliminary investigation took approximately four hours, and Route 125 was open by 6 p.m. Friday.

Joanne Scattoloni and Sarah Rice were reportedly transported to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries. A 16-year-old female student was also apparently transported to Memorial with minor injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the ISP press release, every driver except for Joanne Scattoloni was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Scattoloni was issued citations for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt.