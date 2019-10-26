Pleasant Plains Man Found Dead in Tennessee

The body of Dayne Sabo, was found in a wooded area in Sequatchie County Tennessee after a multiple agency search over the course of several days, according to the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sabo had recently relocated to the area from Pleasant Plains. He went missing Monday night, after last being seen leaving his house on Signal Mountain, following an argument with his girlfriend.

Sabo was declared missing on Tuesday morning. The Sequatchie county Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, Hamilton County Officials and several volunteer fire departments added in the search, according to a report by WICS.

the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department and the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of death. Authorities say that foul play is not suspected at this time.