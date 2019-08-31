Pleasant Plains PE Coach Suspended For Telling Student to Commit Suicide

A Pleasant Plains High School P.E. Teacher is allegedly on suspension after telling a student to hang himself. Martin “Marty” Tadla is believed to have been placed to on a 10-day suspension earlier this week after allegedly telling a male student to “go hang yourself from a goal post.” Tadla and Pleasant Plains Superintendent has not been able to be reached for comment on the story. According to Internet news source Springfield Leaks, Tadla was not at the school on Friday. WLDS/WEAI News will have more information on the story as it becomes available.

