Pleasant Plains Superintendent Confirms P.E. Teacher Told Student to Hang Himself

The Superintendent of Pleasant Plains Schools confirmed a P.E. teacher told a student that he should commit suicide during a class in August.

According to Springfield Leaks, which obtained a letter that School Superintendent Matthew Runge, sent to Pleasant Plains High School Physical Education teacher Martin P. Tadla, Runge imposed a a ten day suspension without pay for Tadla.

The suspension came following complaints from parents and students, and conversations Tadla had with school authorities in August that confirmed he told a student during a strength training class that the student could “..go hang himself from the goal post.”

The letter went on to state that Martin Talda at first denied he made the comments when asked by High School Principal Luke Brooks. Talda later admitted to making the comment stating that it was made “under his breath” and not intended to be heard by the student. Talda later admitted that the comment was inappropriate after further discussion with school administration.

The non-pay suspension was to continue through the 13th of this month according to the letter. The superintendent went on to state in the letter other occurrences Talda was spoke with about his behavior.

The most recent being in February of 2017 in which a documented communication from High School Principal Luke Brooks was unaccepted by Martin Talda. In the communication Brooks reminded Talda that he had been reminded by Brooks to “choose your words carefully” and that the “constant reminders about professionalism, after nearly 30 years in the field are unnecessary”.

Superintendent Runge stated he is referring the matter to the Board of Education for further disciplinary sanctions, up to and including dismissal from employment.

As of press time, it is not known if Martin Talda has returned to teaching at the school following the suspension.