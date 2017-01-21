Police Chief Grootens talks New Training Facility in Jacksonville

By Zac Coffman on January 21 at 10:02am

Jacksonville is now home to a new police training facility. The Jacksonville Police Regional Training Facility will serve police departments from across Central Illinois.

Jacksonville Police Chief Tony Grootens joined WLDS’ Zac Coffman on What’s On Your Mind on Friday and Grootens said the new facility will start training officers soon.

Chief Grootens says the new facility didn’t use any taxpayer money to build the facility and that it could even bring in revenue to Jacksonville.

Chief Grootens explains that a properly trained police force is a benefit to the entire community.

