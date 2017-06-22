Police investigating a hit-and-run crash last night involving an allegedly stolen SUV

A reported hit and run crash last night has quickly become a deeper investigation into not only the crash, but the alleged stolen vehicle that appears to have been involved.

According to Jacksonville Police, at around 9:30 last night, the department received a call regarding a hit and run having occurred in the 100 block of West Chambers in which a utility trailer was struck by a dark colored SUV.

Reports say officers later located the SUV in question, which had been abandoned near the intersection of South West and West Beecher.

Jacksonville Police Sergeant Matt Martin says that after running the plates on the SUV, they contacted the owner, who claimed it had been stolen from his backyard in the 400 block of South East sometime between Monday evening and the time of the crash.

According to Martin, the allegedly stolen SUV is a Chevrolet Blazer, which had extensive damage to the front right bumper and was subsequently towed from the scene. As for the utility trailer that was struck by the SUV, Martin says it had a little bit of damage, but nothing too substantial.

The investigation into both the crash and the motor vehicle theft remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run or the allegedly stolen SUV is encouraged to contact the Investigative Division of the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.