Police Investigating Photos Sent to 117 Superintendent

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 4 at 2:51pm

Police are investigating a photo that was sent to the District 117 School Superintendent on Labor Day.

According to WICS TV20 in Springfield, Superintendent Steve Ptacek received images of a student holding a gun in front of Washington Elementary School.

Ptacek told WICS that the images were screenshots from Snapchat.

Police determined that the weapon in the photos was a pistol style BB gun. The individual in the images has been identified as an older student who attends class at another facility.

An investigation by Jacksonville Police is ongoing.