Police investigation of Chambers Street hit-and-run continues; help sought through Crimestoppers

Local authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run incident last week in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville police say a dark-colored, late 1990s model Chevrolet Blazer struck a parked trailer in the 100 block of West Chambers Street and fled around 9:15 pm Wednesday. The vehicle was reportedly westbound on Chambers when it hit the trailer, and authorities describe the driver as a white female with brown hair.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident – or any other crimes in the two-county area – to submit a tip online to Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties by clicking the “Leave a Tip” button on the home page.

Tips can also be called in to Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or by text messaging 274637. The first word of the text tip must be PAYOUT.