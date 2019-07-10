Police Searching for Suspect of High Speed Motorcycle Chase

Jacksonville authorities are looking for a man in connection with a high speed chase that occurred early yesterday morning. South Jacksonville Police responded to a high speed chase en route through the village at 2AM yesterday morning. According to reports, speeds reached over 100 miles per hour on the outskirts of the village.

A call was placed to Jacksonville Police dispatch at 2:15 from the 100th block of Spaulding Place in regards to a man leaving a motorcycle in the yard of a residence. The motorcycle rider left the vehicle in the front yard and told the caller he would return to get it and that he was fleeing from the police. He then left in an unknown vehicle with another male. Currently, the suspect in the case, who according to reports, is wanted on several out of county warrants is still at large. The investigation and hunt for the subject is ongoing. The bike involved in the incident has been towed to the South Jacksonville Police Department pending charges.

If you know the whereabouts of the subject involved or any further details, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-4630 or the South Jacksonville Police Department at 245-9222.