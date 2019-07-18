Police Seeking Information about Burglary At Scoular Company Grain Elevator

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriffs office in their Investigation of a recent Burglary. Sometime within the previous thirty days, unknown person(s) damaged a door to make entry into a building located at the Scoular Company Grain Elevator in the 2500 block of State Hwy 104.

Once entry was forcibly made, various tools were removed. Among them were a DS 1 cordless drill, a WH 1 impact drill, a Dewalt Miter/Chop saw, a red Lincoln Arc/stick welder and two gas cans. Total value of the missing items exceeds $1500.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com