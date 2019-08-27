Police Seeking Information on MacMurray College vehicle burglary

Jacksonville Police are needing help in regards to a weekend theft. Jacksonville Police were called to the campus of MacMurray College Sunday at 9:45. The complainant reported that approximately $1050 worth of property was stolen from a Black Jeep Wrangler in the Jane Hall Parking Lot located on North Clay Avenue between the hours of 3PM and 9:25PM Sunday. Police are asking that anyone having any information in regards to the burglary to call the police department at 479-4630.

