Pony Colt Diamond to Get Face Lift

The city of Jacksonville, the Pony Colt Association and MacMurray College are working to save the Pony Colt Park.

The Pony Colt Association has struggled in recent years with the expensive upkeep of the park. MacMurray College needs a new field to play baseball.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says MacMurray has big plans for the facility. Those plans include a brand new field, possibly a turf infield, and new facilities all around.

The agreement will be formally announced at a partnership dinner between MacMurray College athletics and the Pony Colt Association Sunday night at Hamilton’s on North East starting at 5:30.

Mayor Ezard says this could expand for tournament play and baseball camps, during the school year and in the summer.

Jacksonville will extend the lease on the city owned property for 20 years to give both groups a piece of mind.

