Popular Cellphones May Be Exposing Users To High Levels of Radiation – Chicago Tribune

Do you own an Iphone or a Samsung Galaxy smartphone? There may be a chance that the phones are exposing you to too much radiofrequency radiation. A recent study conducted by the Chicago Tribune in an independent, accredited lab in California showed that the 2 cellphone brands were exposing users to high levels of radiofrequency radiation, far above the acceptable limits set by the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC, which is responsible for regulating cellphones, says on its website that cellphones must meet the radiation limits before they can be sold to the public. The Iphone 7s at full power at 2 millimeters of space away from target produced more than twice the allowable limit. A Samsung Galaxy S8 in the test produced up to 5 times the allowable limit. The 2 millimeters of space is supposed to represent someone carrying a phone in a shirt or pants pocket.

Companies that test new cellphones are allowed to test up to 25 millimeters away from the body according to the FCC’s testing guidelines. Apple allegedly tests at 5 millimeters away. Apple and Samsung both have come out against the findings of the independent test, saying they were done incorrectly. Both companies would not tell the Tribune where exactly in the 100 page report made by RF Exposure Lab in San Marcos, California where it was incorrect or what methodology for the investigation was done improperly. The FCC says it will now look into the radiation exposure limits of both popular brands and make their own conclusions. For now, users of these models were given one piece of advice: don’t carry the phones in your pockets.