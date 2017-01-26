Porta Schools On Soft Lock Down Wednesday

By Zac Coffman on January 26 at 12:16pm

Porta schools were placed on a “soft” lock down yesterday due to reports of a possible threat involving a gun.

Matt Brue, the superintendent of Porta schools, explains that school officials were contacted Tuesday night about the possible threat.

By Wednesday morning authorities did not believe the threat to be credible, and school was not cancelled, but Brue explains that the school did take extra precautions.

Rod Harrison, the Menard County Sheriff, explains why the school decided not to close and to instead go on soft lock down.

Harrison said after a thorough investigation, no arrests will be made.