Portwood Dies in Kentucky Accident

A Greene County woman was killed in a weekend vehicle accident in Kentucky.

83-year-old Dorothy Portwood of Carrollton was flown to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The accident occurred in Madisonville, Kentucky Saturday morning about 10. Madisonville police say Portwood was northbound on Island Ford Road, when she veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say it was unclear why she veered off the road.

She was flown to a regional medical facility.

Funeral services for Dorothy Portwood will be held Friday morning at 10 at St John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 Thursday evening at St John’s. Burial will be in St John’s Cemetery.

