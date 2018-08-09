Possible Water and Street Department building renovations

By Anthony Engle on August 9 at 3:45am

Villagers south of Michigan Avenue may be receiving some sturdy assitance from their designated Water and Street officials in the coming years.

The Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals of South Jacksonville will meet in their regularly scheduled capacity this evening at the Village Hall.

There is one item on the agenda, but it may allow bright possibilities for the village. This one listen item of discussion is:

“Review the site plan for a proposed maintenance building for the South Jacksonville Water and Street Departments. The new building will replace the current structure located on village property on Hardin Avenue in South Jacksonville, IL.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 301 Dewey Drive, west of South Elementary school.