Postponed and Cancelled Events

By Dawn Johnson on April 28 at 2:18pm

Cancellations Jacksonville Athletics, April 28

Girls (V/JV) Softball*: The Jacksonville vs. Pittsfield (Varsity and JV) softball contest at Jacksonville today, Friday, April 28 has been canceled/postponed. Please note your schedule.

Boys (JV) Baseball: The Jacksonville vs. Triopia (JV) baseball contest at Jacksonville today, Friday, April 28 has been canceled. Please note your schedule.

Boys (Varsity and JV) Baseball: The Jerseyville vs. Jacksonville (Varsity and JV**) *baseball contests at Jerseyville tomorrow, Saturday, April 29 has been canceled/postponed. Please note your schedule.