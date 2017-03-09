Prairie Land Heritage Museum still accepting items for Saturday’s auction

Auction season continues in West Central Illinois this weekend at one of Jacksonville’s most historical venues.

The Prairie Land Heritage Museum continues to accept consignment items for their annual auction this Saturday.

Hank Poole with the Prairie Land Heritage Museum was a featured guest on WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program yesterday. Poole says the grounds are being touched up and ready to go for the auction as items continue to pour in.

“We’re looking good, we’ve got a lot of stuff still coming in. The grounds look good, it’s solid, not a lot of mud and we do a lot of work on the ground. We take pride in what it looks like, and I can tell you that things keep coming in to sell and we’re looking to have a super good sale,” says Poole.

As for what will be auctioned off, Poole says they’ve collected a wide variety of items.

“There’s some furniture here, there’s some lawn and garden stuff. There’s boats, cars, trucks and trailers out here. There’s cattle trailers and a forklift, all kinds of farm machine, tractor tires. We’ve got four wagon loads of tools and parts, so we’ve got a little bit of everything,” says Poole.

Poole says the auction not only offers a way for local residents to purchase various items, it’s also a way to help support the Prairie Land Heritage Museum. He says this year specifically, proceeds from donated items will go towards repairing the little train.

“It goes back into keeping the ground up and the little train didn’t run last year, that goes around the track. That needs some major work on that steam engine, and that’s expensive, so we’re trying to use some money to get that back going again,” Poole explains.

Consigned items for the auction can be brought to the Prairie Land Heritage grounds, located at 1005 West Michigan Avenue, from now until tomorrow at 6 p.m. The auction itself will take place at the same location on Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m.