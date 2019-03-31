Prairieland United Way annual meeting set for April 10th

A conclusion of the ‘Communities United’ campaign is taking reservations for breakfast.

The 90th annual Meeting and Awards Breakfast of Prairieland United Way will be held at Hamilton’s North East in Jacksonville on Wednesday, April 10th beginning at 7:30.

The awards ceremony is a presentation of gratitude by Prairieland United Way through a series of acknowledgments Contributions from top employee groups will be recognized, as well as contributors from small businesses, civic organizations, and also individual leadership.

Reservations are open to the public but must be made prior to 5 pm on Friday, April 5th. The cost is $10 per person. Call 245-4557 or email info@prairielandunitedway.org to reserve.