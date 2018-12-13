Prairieland United Way campaign receives $5,000 from Lincoln Land Wind

By Blake Schnitker on December 13 at 8:50am

The Prairieland United Way’s annual campaign received a hefty donation from a wind energy company looking to make west central Illinois its home.

According to a press release, Chris Nickell of Lincoln Land Wind presented a $5,000 check to the Prairieland United Way Communities United campaign co-chairs Brittany Henry and Lisa Musch today.

Prairieland United Way Executive Director Karen Walker explains how the two groups first started working together.

Walker goes over how Prairieland United Way became involved in the grant process that eventually landed them the $5,000 check.

Walker says, as of right now, the Communities United campaign is at about 55 percent of their overall goal, which is about where they typically are at this time of year.

The money from this donation will assist with youth camps, adult services, emergency services, education, crisis intervention, and child development in Morgan County.