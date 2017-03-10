Prairieland United Way “Chips In” to reach campaign goal

Prairieland United Way is announcing that their 2016 “Chip In” campaign has officially reached its $530,000 dollar goal.

Led by campaign chairs Bob and Janet Chipman and Tim and Stephanie Chipman, the Jacksonville and surrounding communities raised $530,782 during the 2016 campaign, which wrapped up a little over a week ago.

Prairieland United Way Executive Director Karen Walker says while it wasn’t easy, she’s extremely happy to have reached this year’s goal after falling just short in 2015.

“We’re very excited. It wasn’t easy by any means, it took a lot of hard work, and the Chipmans did an amazing job of leading the way and reaching out to as many people as possible, trying to get new donors, just raise awareness about United Way and what the agencies that we fund do for the community. It’s a very important time for us to be able to say that we reached our goal and that we’re going to be able to give that money back to the community,” says Walker.

Walker says while the goal has been reached, reports from United Way Agencies show more people are seeking help from food pantries and emergency services than ever before.

“The number of people that we’re serving is increasing every year, so to be able to give out the money we’ve raised for those services is a huge deal for the community, to know that we’re able to help support those agencies that are facing difficult times even more than usual because of the state budget crisis. There’s a number of agencies who’ve worked with what they’ve had, so they’re definitely dependent on United Way funds to help the community,” Walker explains.

Walker says the 2016 campaign will officially wrap up with their Annual Awards Breakfast next month at Hamilton’s.

“It’s April 12th, it’ll be at Hamilton’s that starts at 7:30. There is a nine-dollar per meal charge but we would love to have the public or anyone who’s interested in the United Way to come. It’s our recognition banquet where we will recognize our top twenty businesses that donate as well as some individuals. The Chipmans will have a chance to speak to the audience and share their thoughts on the campaign. It’s just a really good way for us to wrap up the campaign and celebrate our success,” says Walker.

Members of the public are invited to attend the awards breakfast. To make reservations, call 217-245-4557.