Prairieland United Way Distributes COVID-19 Relief Grants

Prairieland United Way announced last night that 11 charitable organizations in their service area are receiving COVID-19 response funds. The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund awarded Prairieland United Way $25,000 to be re-granted to nonprofits in Prairieland’s geographic coverage area. An additional $10,000 from a local donor was added to the fund for distribution. Yesterday, a total of $35,000 was distributed among the following groups: Jacksonville Area Community Food Center, Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, Christian Love in Action, Our Redeemer Day Care, The Salvation Army, Educational Day Care, Midwest Youth Services, Prairie Council on Aging, Outreach Community Center, Presbyterian Day Care, and the West Central Illinois Health Corporation.

Prairieland Executive Director Karen Walker said in a press release that the organizations in Morgan, Cass, Scott, and Northern Greene County serve the most vulnerable and at-risk populations in their service area. Fifteen local organizations requested funding and a committee of board members selected the businesses who were chosen for the grants. Walker says that additional grants will be awarded to address emerging needs as additional funds become available. For more information, contact Walker at 245-4557.