Prairieland United Way Expands 2019 Campaign Kick Off

Prairieland United Way is expanding the kick off of it’s 2019 campaign. Next Monday, August 19th will be the start of United Way Awareness Week, with special events leading up to the official start to the 2019 campaign beginning on Thursday.

Executive Director Karen Walker spoke about the new kick off on WLDS 1180’s Whats On Your Mind program yesterday. “Our hope is that by extending our kickoff to a week-long United Way Awareness Week is that we know that there are people out there that we are not partnering with yet, whether they are businesses or individuals, in hopes to reach those people and show what it is that we are doing and that work that is being done in the community and how important it is to have as many people involved as possible. The more that we can get to work with us, the bigger results we can get so that’s really our goal with trying to increase the awareness and get the community involved with the United Way.”

The week begins with a blanket the town yard sign effort. Signs are available for pick up free of charge at the Prairieland United Way Office located in the lower level of the Jacksonville Municipal building at 200 West Douglas Avenue.

Tuesday is black and white day. Everyone is encouraged to wear black and white in recognition of what United Way does.

Wednesday Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 15% of the bill, excluding alcohol, from 4:00 to 10:00 pm

And Thursday Papa Murphy’s Pizza will donate 20% of their profits toward the campaign.

Director Walker announced the United Way will wrap up the week with a service project. “We will wrap the week up doing a service project for the community. We are doing a blood drive with the Central Illinois Blood Bank. There has been a shortage of blood as everyone probably knows by now. The Blood Bank has done a good job of getting that word out that they need help. We decided to partner with them and bring a blood drive to the end of our week. It will be held at CNB Bank & Trust. The mobile unit will be located at 1211 West Morton. We encourage all that can come by to do so. It’s from 10AM to 2PM on Friday. Come by and join us and donate some blood for the good of the community.”

To find out more information on the 2019 campaign, tune into WLDS 1180 am next week at 7:50 am for the A.M. Conversation, which will do a series of shows on the daily events of the campaign.

You can also contact the Prairieland United Way directly by calling 245-4557 or emailing at info@prairielandunitedway.com