Prairieland United Way hosting Baby Formula Drive

Area residents can help infants in the Jacksonville and surrounding community by donating to a baby formula drive early next month.

In an effort to combat the local shortage in baby formula, the Prairieland United Way is hosting a community-wide drive to collect and raise funds for baby formula. The local service agency will be collecting baby formula from November 5th through November 16th to help fill the gap that area families are experiencing when it comes to having enough baby formula.

Executive Director of the Prairieland United Way Karen Walker says her organization was recently made aware of the local shortage.

Walker says this baby formula drive aligns directly with the United Way’s goal of supporting a healthy beginning to life.

She says that the Prairieland United Way has two main drop-off areas designated for the upcoming drive.

Earlier this year, the Prairieland United Way collected nearly 24-hundred diapers through its annual Baby Daiper drive. Their goal for this Baby Formula Drive is to raise one thousand dollars .