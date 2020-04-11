Prairieland United Way Launches Resource Hotline

Prairieland United Way announced today they have opened a resource hotline for their service area. Social Service Information and Referral services can now be accessed by phone daily.

To access help and services, call 217-479-1818, the hotline will be monitored from 8 am to 8 pm daily, but available 24/7. The hotline is provided for Morgan, Scott, Cass and Northern Greene county residents looking for help with food, shelter or homelessness related services, mental health, substance abuse treatment, financial assistance, and many other health and social services.

Call specialists will direct you to the right resource if you are unsure of where you need to go. For hotline inquires, contact Karen Walker at 217-245-4557 or karen.walker@prairielandunitedway.org