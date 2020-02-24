Prairieland United Way Seeking Volunteers For Allocations Panels

The Prairieland United Way is seeking volunteers for their allocations. The Allocations process is United Way’s method for annually reviewing and evaluating the funding applications submitted by nonprofit agencies to determine the level of funding that will be provided each year by Prairieland United way.

The allocations panels will meet March 16-18th, March 24th, 25th, and 30th. The panels cover groups in emergency services, youth activities, child care, crisis & intervention, guidance & mentoring, adult services, and education.

All meetings will be held in the Jacksonville Municipal Building at 200 West Douglas. A light dinner and drinks will be available starting at 5PM for each meeting, with a 5:15 procedural review prior to presentations beginning at 5:30. Each panel should last approximately 3 hours. Any donors wishing to serve on one of the panels should contact Karen Walker at the Prairieland United Way at 245-4557 or via email at karen.walker@prairielandunitedway.org.