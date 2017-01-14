Prairieland United Way Still Asking You To “Chip In”

Prairieland United Way is still asking the community to “Chip In”. This years Prairieland United Way campaign is being chaired by the Chipman family of Jacksonville. The local United Way program sets a yearly goal of raising $530,000 for health, education and employment-related services in Morgan, Scott, Cass and Greene counties.

Karen Walker, Executive Director of Prairielands United Way, says with over a month to go the campaign is doing well.

Walker says that there are a number of different ways you can donate.

Walker explains that while monetary donations are always appreciated, Prairieland is also in need of volunteers.

Prairieland helps many different agencies in Jacksonville including the YMCA, the Salvation Army, the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, the Red Cross and many more.

If you would like to “Chip in” or for more information about the United Way contact Karen Walker at 217-245-4557 or stop by the United Way office at 200 W. Douglas.