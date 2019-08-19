Prairieland United Way Week Begins

Prairieland United Way has announced their kickoff event and campaign leadership team today. The “Growing United” 2019 campaign will be started with a Business After Hours Tailgate Party at the Morgan County Fairgrounds Thursday, August 22nd beginning at 4:30.

The President of the United Way board this year is Joe Darnell of Jacksonville. He’s been a member of the board since 2017. The 2019 campaign co-chairs are David and Nicole Meyer of Concord. They Meyers have long been a part of United Way, including organizing Arenzville’s annual 5K run for the Arenzville Burgoo.

Nicole Meyer talks about the goals of the 2019 campaign: “This is a huge honor for us. Our goal is to raise $460,000 this year, which is a very large sum. The big thing that we want to push this year is the awareness of the United Way so that people understand what agencies are actually being impacted by this campaign. One of the ways that people can learn more about that is coming to our kickoff on Thursday, August 22nd at the Morgan County Fairgrounds at 4:30. We have invited the different agencies to come out there and set up booths so that they can talk to the community about what they are doing with the funds that they are receiving from United Way.”

Meyer says there are more plans beyond this week: “One of our duties is that we’ll be going to local businesses to assist in presenting our campaign and what we are working towards and goals. We are really going to try and be building that awareness. Check us out on Facebook or Instagram. If you follow us on ‘Run For the ‘Goo’, we try to post pictures and funny things of what’s going on. Throughout the campaign, we are really going to be posting about the United Way – what they are doing, the different events that are out there because this week isn’t the only event that we have going on. We will have other events sprinkled throughout the campaign as well. We are really going to be highlighting all of that so follow us on Facebook.”

For more information about United Way, please contact Executive Director Karen Walker at 217-245-4557 or stop by the office located at the Jacksonville Municipal Building at 200 W. Douglas Avenue.