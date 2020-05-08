Prairieland’s Annual Meeting Being Shown In Series of Videos

Prairieland United Way will be presenting its Annual Meeting virtually this year due to current public meeting restrictions.

The Virtual meeting includes a series of 6 videos from the Board of Directors and 2019 Co-Chairs Dave & Nicole Meyer. The first two parts of the meeting were released earlier this week. Nicole Meyer says it’s easy to access the videos: “Normally, we would have an annual meeting in which we would make the formal announcements as well as hand out awards to different companies and individuals. As everyone knows, we are currently not able to meet, so we are hosting virtual annual meetings. They are short videos that are about 2-5 minutes long, depending upon which video it is. We’re sharing them on YouTube, Facebook, and our own PrairielandUnitedWay.org webpage.”

The videos will drop on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. Recordings will include Gary Scott’s reception of the Helen Baldwin Award, recognition of the Top 20 Most Generous Workplace Awards, remarks from the Meyers, the upcoming Board President, and the outgoing board President. There will also be an announcement of the 2020 Campaign Co-Chairs.

For more information, contact Karen Walker at 245-4557 or by email at info@prairielandunitedway.org.