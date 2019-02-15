Pre-K Screenings dates announced for Triopia & Greenfield

There are several important dates approaching for parents of young local students to remember for school screenings.

A number of schools across the four-county region are announcing important information when it comes to screenings for preschool students. For preschool students within the Greenfield School District, developmental screenings through the Greene County Health Department will take place March 15th at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, located at 400 Prairie Street in Greenfield, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These screenings will cover vision and hearing, as well as other developmental aspects for children between the ages of two-and-a-half and five that are not enrolling in Kindergarten. The number to call for inquiries regarding screenings and to schedule an appointment is 217-368-2551.

The Triopia School District is also announcing days for both registration and preschool screenings. Prospective students wishing to register for Triopia’s Kindergarten and preschool will do so on March 18th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For preschool screening for Triopia students, that will take place on April 15th, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both of these events will take place at Triopia Elementary School, located at 2204 Concord-Arenzville Road. Those eligible for Kindergarten registration must be five years old by September 1st, 2019. Parents are required to provide birth certificates, immunization records and social security number.

All screenings are free of charge. For Greenfield, these screenings will determine a child’s eligibility for the district’s pre-kindergarten program. As for the Triopia School District, all preschool children residing in the district should participate in the screenings. Similar to Greenfield, the Triopia screenings, combined with an informational questionnaire, will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for the Triopia School District’s pre-kindergarten program.