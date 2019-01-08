Preliminary hearing continued for local man accused of criminal sexual assault, possession of child pornography

A Jacksonville man on trial for alleged criminal sexual assault and child pornography will have to wait another couple of weeks before his preliminary hearing.

Forty-six year old Joseph Wisniewski, of Jacksonville, appeared in Morgan County Court today for a scheduled for a preliminary hearing for charges of alleged criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18 and possession of child pornography.

According to Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll, the allegations for criminal sexual assault of a family member is a Class 1 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of four to fifteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and any sentence to prison in that count would have to be served at 85 percent. The allegation of unlawful possession of child pornography is a Class 3 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a one-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Wisniewski appeared in front of Judge Chris Reif with Defense Attorney Mike Hankins. Attorney Hankins, sitting in for Attorney Monroe McWard, whom Wisniewski has hired as private counsel, requested a continuance in the matter for two weeks, in order for McWard to be present. That request was granted by Judge Reif, and the matter was continued for Tuesday, January 22nd at 10 a.m., where Wisniewski is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing.