Preliminary Hearings today for men arrested in second cannabis trafficking case

Today two men who were arrested for alleged Trafficking of Cannabis will see their first day in Morgan County Court.

Thirty-year old Chan Lio, of San Francisco, California and Yang Li, of Brooklyn, New York, will have their first preliminary hearings at 10 AM this morning.

The two men were booked at the county jail on January 9th between 3 and 3:30 PM after being apprehended following a traffic stop on Interstate 72 near milepost 65 just east of South Jacksonville when a sheriff’s deputy reported that the individuals were driving a rental U-Haul van, and that he could smell cannabis through window of the van. After a consented search by the driver, the sheriff’s deputy discovered and confiscated 271 pounds of marijuana.

According to the sheriff’s deputy’s report, the amount of cannabis confiscated during the arrest holds a street value of approximately $1.2 million dollars.

