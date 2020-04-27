Prentice Elevator Sells Chapin Location to Earlybird

The Prentice Elevator has sold its Chapin Feed Mill location to another Central Illinois seed company. Earlybird of Goodfield, Illinois announced the sale of the Chapin location yesterday via Facebook.

Earlybird has locations in Goodfield and Roseville, Illinois. Earlybird says it will increase direct local coverage south and east for their company. Earlybird says a new mill and facility along Highway 67 will begin construction near Chapin some time this year. Earlybird says they will offer their complete, expanded line of products at the current facility in Chapin while construction is being completed.

All contact information for the Chapin facility will remain the same. For more information about their sales team or products you can visit earlybirdgoodfield.com. Prentice will continue to operate their facilities in Ashland, Strawns Crossing, Philadelphia, and Tallula.