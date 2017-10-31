President & CEO of Burrus Seed passes away at the age of 68

The longtime President and CEO of one of west central Illinois’ most significant companies has passed away.

In a press release, Burrus Seed confirmed the death of Thomas M. Burrus just before 8 a.m. Saturday at his home in rural Arenzville at the age of 68. According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Burrus died of natural causes.

Tom Burrus had worked at Burrus Seed full-time since graduating from Illinois College in 1971. Burrus Seed is a family-owned business, founded in 1935, located in Arenzville, Illinois. Burrus made significant contributions to his community during his life.

In the press release, the company said Burrus will be remembered as a man who loved to work, spent each day with a smile, and was dedicated to his family, his customers, and his employees. He will be deeply missed.

A funeral service for Tom Burrus will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arenzville United Methodist Church. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville will be handling the funeral arrangements.