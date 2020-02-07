Price is United Saturday at Hamilton’s

Time is running out for area residents to have a chance to spin the big wheel for cash and prizes this weekend.

The Prairieland United Way Price is United event is taking place this Saturday at Hamilton’s 110 North East in Jacksonville and will feature a dinner along with all of your favorite games from the popular daytime game show The Price Is Right.

David Meyer, who along with his wife Nicole are co-chairs of this year’s United Way campaign, did much of the prop building for the various games that will be used Saturday night.

“It’s probably been about two months of building, some by trial and error. We did have some help from our major sponsor Reynolds, they created some podiums for us and they also created one of the games for us. A little shout out to Routt Catholic High School, with the Fall Family Fun Festival, we are borrowing their Plinko board. There was a lot of building involved and a lot of painting but we definitely had some help out there and we are very appreciative of that.”

Meyer says that the games and prizes will likely exceed anyone’s expectations heading into the event.

“I’m really thrilled about it, they all came together really great. They look fantastic, they look like what they are on the show, and even our prizes, I’m thrilled about our prizes. I actually did some math, our posters show there is over $3000.00 in cash and prizes that we will have throughout the show, and after doing the math, it is well over $5,000.00 actually. It is going to be a lot of fun and people are really going to enjoy themselves.

Doors open at 5:30 pm for social hour, with dinner being served at 6:30 pm. Nicole Meyer says that attendees to the event can expect a bit of a spin from the Price is Right T.V. Show format.

“What they can expect is to have a very Price is Right show, and with that we have a little bit of a change to it in that we are going off of the Price is Right Live, and we are going to allow up to 32 people to come on down and have an opportunity to win some amazing prizes. But if you are a person that does not want to play the game and just wants to watch, we will allow you to pull your name out.”

Currently the 2019/2020 United Way Campaign is at 94% of their goal to reach $460,000.00 that then benefits various programs in Cass, Northern Greene, Scott and Morgan Counties.

All proceeds from the event this Saturday go toward the campaign, which ends the last day of this month. Tickets are still available and are $40.00 ahead of time, or $45.00 at the door Saturday night.

Tables of eight can still be purchased ahead of time as well at a cost of $280.00, which is a savings of $40.00.

Tickets can be purchased at the Prairieland United Way office in the lower level of the Jacksonville Municipal Building, located at 200 West Douglas Avenue, or by calling 217-245-4557. Tickets are also available at the WLDS/WEAI Studios at 2161 Old State Road, Jacksonville.