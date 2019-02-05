Prime Time For Mosquitoes Right Now – Morgan County Health Department

With kids going back to school, many may think that the time for mosquitoes and West Nile Virus is over. However, with the prolonged Spring full of wet weather, this may not be true. Dale Bainter of the Morgan County Health Department says the time is ripe for mosquitoes right now. “Bugs don’t think that way about time. It’s all temperature related for bugs, and many are water driven. We got so much water early this year and that’s stockpiled in the ditches and the catch basins. It kept those flushed out so we didn’t see a lot of the mosquito population for the culex mosquito that carries West Nile virus. We’re actually seeing that population increase right now because we’ve had really dry weather over the last couple of weeks. I saw a number yesterday that says for the month of July we’re 3 inches behind on rainfall. That’s a pretty significant number, so we’re really right in the prime time for mosquitoes. We’re amping up our efforts to try and keep the mosquito population down at the health department.”

Health Department officials are asking for the community’s help in fighting the disease. “We do need some dead bird collection for testing to be sent off for West Nile Virus. We just ask for it to be fresh. If you see it get hit by a car or you see the neighbor’s kid shoot it, we know it didn’t die from West Nile Virus. We need that fresh specimen that doesn’t have a lot of insects on it. Say you were out the night before walking, and you get up early the next day and see a bird on the sidewalk the next day – that’s the kind of bird we want, something you didn’t see shortly before and now we have a dead bird on the ground.”



Bainter said that officials can come out and pick up the dead specimens if you don’t feel comfortable doing it yourself. Bainter says it all gets sent out for testing. He says this year things have been good. “We have not had any positive West Nile tests in Morgan County this year. Of course, last year we did have our first positive case mosquito sample in several years. We do know it’s in the region. We just want to keep track of it if it’s in Morgan County and Jacksonville specifically.”



Bainter says that they keep notified of all of the cases in the state through a big network of local health department officials. He says there hasn’t been a case close by this year yet. If you would like to report a dead bird or symptoms of West Nile Virus, you can contact the Morgan County Health Department at 245-5111.